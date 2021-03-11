SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 1,009,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,999,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SeaChange International by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in SeaChange International by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 68,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

