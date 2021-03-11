Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,256,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

