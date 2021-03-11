Seaport Global Securities Comments on Rayonier Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rayonier in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

RYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

RYN opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $629,050. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 138.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

