SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.52% of FTS International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000.

NYSE FTSI opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. FTS International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

In other FTS International news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of FTS International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $8,249,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

