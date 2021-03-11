SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 608.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 726,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 491,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

AXTA opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

