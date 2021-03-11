SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.