SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.