SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $1.38 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in FMC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in FMC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

NYSE:FMC opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

