SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $3.06 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $195.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

