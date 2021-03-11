SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 28,000 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,711 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $171.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

