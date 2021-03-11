SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,879 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $58,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,665,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 608.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 726,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

