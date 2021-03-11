SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.53. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.