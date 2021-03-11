SeChain (SNN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $65,397.00

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, SeChain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One SeChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SeChain has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $65,397.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.90 or 0.00506419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00064745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00054416 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.92 or 0.00588267 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00073333 BTC.

SeChain Token Profile

SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 tokens. SeChain’s official website is snn.cash

