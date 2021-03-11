Secret Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.91 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00005202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $206.12 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,836,686 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

