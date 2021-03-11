Secret (SCRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.91 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $2.96 or 0.00005202 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $206.12 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.57 or 0.00419696 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.93 or 0.05701555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,836,686 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

