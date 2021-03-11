Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Secure Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

OTCMKTS:SECYF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 58,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

