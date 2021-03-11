Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was downgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SECYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.41.

SECYF traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

