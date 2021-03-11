Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.50 Per Share

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SSIF traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 68 ($0.89). The company had a trading volume of 17,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,164. Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £35.81 million and a PE ratio of 24.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.09.
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
