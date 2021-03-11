Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.50 Per Share

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SSIF traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 68 ($0.89). The company had a trading volume of 17,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,164. Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £35.81 million and a PE ratio of 24.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.09.

Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

