SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $13.96. SecureWorks shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 1,571 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.
The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.
About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
