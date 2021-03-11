SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $13.96. SecureWorks shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 1,571 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SecureWorks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

