Sei Investments Co. Acquires 16,375 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

