Sei Investments Co. Acquires 35,534 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Fluor worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fluor by 51.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fluor by 5.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fluor by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLR opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

