Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,731 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 347,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50.

