Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.