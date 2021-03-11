Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 137.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,072,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.
NYSE:LMND opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lemonade
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.
