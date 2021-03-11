Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,571 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Renasant worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Renasant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Insiders sold 48,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

