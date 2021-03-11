Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,736 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCNO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

