Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

NYSE HII opened at $185.09 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

