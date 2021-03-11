Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TTEC by 19.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of TTEC opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

