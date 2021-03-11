Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Newmark Group worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $11.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

