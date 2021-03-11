Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $970.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OBNK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

