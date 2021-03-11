Sei Investments Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $160.83 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $166.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,993,465 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.