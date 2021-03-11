Sei Investments Co. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $304.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.23 and its 200-day moving average is $253.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.