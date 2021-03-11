Sei Investments Co. Has $1.26 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at about $15,505,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after buying an additional 366,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,917,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

