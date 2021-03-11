Sei Investments Co. Has $1.26 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $66.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

