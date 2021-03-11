Sei Investments Co. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 244.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,791,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

