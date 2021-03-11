Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.84% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.