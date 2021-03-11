Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.22 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 88,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

