Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.25 Million in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Niu Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $197,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIU stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

