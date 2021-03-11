Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.35 Million in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of CIIG Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIIG Merger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger during the third quarter worth $1,977,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger during the third quarter worth $2,044,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIIG Merger stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. CIIG Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CIIG Merger in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

CIIG Merger Company Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

