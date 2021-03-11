Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of AdvanSix worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,424,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

ASIX opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.44 million, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

