Sei Investments Co. Purchases 54,400 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 537.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Textainer Group worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Textainer Group by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

