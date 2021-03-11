Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

