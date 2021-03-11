Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Shares of MMP opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

