Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,689 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after buying an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 158,569 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the period.

Shares of GBT opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GBT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

