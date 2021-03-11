Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,554 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

