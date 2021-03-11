Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,287 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of WesBanco worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $367,410. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

