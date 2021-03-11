Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,278 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $44,824,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Crocs stock opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

