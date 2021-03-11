Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,794 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 90.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $951,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 82.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
