Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after buying an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,083,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $20,636,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Arvinas stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

