Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of TriMas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 956,940 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,739,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TriMas by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,241 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,670 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,197 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $680,441.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,445 shares of company stock worth $2,999,403 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

